SUPPORT for an independent Wales remains at around one-in-four Welsh people, according to a recent poll.

Asked how they would vote if a referendum was held tomorrow, 23 per cent of people surveyed said they would vote for Wales to be an independent country.

More than half (53 per cent) of people surveyed said they would vote against Welsh independence in such a referendum – opting to keep Wales as part of the United Kingdom.

The recent poll, conducted at the end of October by Yougov and commissioned by ITV, found one-in-six people in Wales (16 per cent) did not know how they would vote if such a referendum were held.

In South East Wales – the area including Gwent – the responses were largely similar to the national results (22 per cent 'yes', 55 per cent 'no', and 14 per cent 'don't know').

MORE NEWS:

The Wales-wide results show no great change in people's preferences since Yougov asked the same question in May.

­— Are men or women more likely to want an independent Wales?

There is no difference in the amount of men and women who support independence. The poll found 23 per cent of men, and 23 per cent of women, would vote in favour of independence.

But more men (58 per cent) would likely vote against independence, compared to 48 per cent of women.

Men (eight per cent) were less likely than women (22 per cent) to be undecided on the matter.

­— What about political affiliation?

Unsurprisingly, the majority of people (60 per cent) who intend to vote Plaid Cymru in the next general election said they would also vote for independence in a referendum, compared to 25 per cent who would vote 'no'.

No other party's supporters would have a majority 'yes' vote in a referendum on Welsh independence, Yougov found.

Among Labour voters, 35 per cent would vote for independence and 44 would vote against it.

For Liberal Democrat voters, 22 per cent would vote 'yes' and 57 per cent would vote 'no'.

And among Conservative voters, just seven per cent would vote for Welsh independence, and 89 per cent would vote against it.

Considering Brexit and the 2016 vote on leaving the EU, there is not a great deal of difference between 'leave' and 'remain' voters when it comes to the question of Welsh independence.

So-called 'leavers' would vote 20 per cent in favour of independence and 69 per cent against it.

Of the 'remainers', 29 would vote for independence and 47 would vote against it.

Remainers are more likely to be undecided on the matter, Yougov found.

­— Is age a factor?

Older people are less likely than younger people to support independence.

Among people aged 16-24, Yougov found 28 per cent would vote 'yes' and 46 per cent would vote 'no'.

There is a general pattern of weaker support for independence as voters get older – among people aged 65 and over, Yougov found 19 per cent would vote 'yes' and 67 per cent would vote 'no' in a referendum.