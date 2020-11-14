THESE are the areas of Gwent with high levels of colourless, odourless and tasteless radioactive gas.

Radon is formed by radioactive decay from the small amounts of uranium that can be found naturally in all rocks and soils. This means that it is everywhere.

However, public health officials say every building contains radon, and levels are usually low.

The chances of a higher level depend on the type of ground.

The radiation emitted from the elements can increase the risk of cancer and it appears that those living in rural areas are surrounded by more levels of this radioactive gas than more urban areas like London.

An interactive map, found here, has been released revealing levels of radon Radon radiation.

The darker the colour, the greater the chance of a higher level. The chance is less than one home in a hundred in the white areas and greater than one in three in the darkest areas.

This is how areas in Gwent are impacted:

Some areas in the south of Monmouthshire have comparatively high levels of Radon.

It is particularly found around Chepstow, Magor and Undy.

The map also shows high levels around Penhow.

It is the same story along the border between Torfaen and Monmouthshire.

Pontypool in particular has high levels, as does the land between Goetre and Usk.

Parts of Monmouth have a 10 to 30 per cent list of the radioactive gas.

As does the area around Rockfield.

There are also higher levels of Radon to the west of Newport, particularly between Risca and Cross Keys, and just south of Caerphilly.

Am I at risk from radon?

If you are concerned about the radon risk in your area, you can purchase a Radon Risk Report for £3.90 from the UK Government website. This will tell you if your home is in a radon affected area.

If it is, the UK Government will recommend the radon concentration in your home being measured.

You will be posted two detectors to place in your home one in the living area and one in an occupied bedroom.

After three months you post the detectors back to the body in a prepaid envelope provided. The detectors are analysed and the results are posted back to you. The cost is £50.40 and can be ordered through this link.