A FURTHER 933 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

Of those new cases, 165 are in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – there are 30 in Blaenau Gwent, 63 in Caerphilly, 12 in Monmouthshire, 40 in Newport, and 20 in Torfaen.

Public Health Wales said a further 20 people have died in Wales since testing positive for Covid-19.

Of those, four were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

Here are the new cases in Wales, sorted by health board and council area:

Aneurin Bevan UHB – 165

Blaenau Gwent – 30

Caerphilly – 63

Monmouthshire – 12

Newport – 40

Torfaen – 20

Betsi Cadwaladr UHB – 116

Anglesey – 5

Conwy – 7

Denbighshire – 14

Flintshire – 45

Gwynedd – 7

Wrexham – 38

Cardiff and Vale UHB – 134

Cardiff – 113

Vale of Glamorgan – 21

Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB – 179

Bridgend – 43

Merthyr Tydfil – 33

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 103

Hywel Dda UHB – 89

Carmarthenshire – 64

Ceredigion – 10

Pembrokeshire – 15

Powys THB – 13

Powys – 13

Swansea Bay UHB – 159

Neath Port Talbot – 52

Swansea – 107

There are also seven cases with an unknown location, as well as 71 confirmed cases in people who are residents outside Wales.

Dr Chris Williams, incident director at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales strongly advises the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

“During this first weekend since the fire-break restrictions have been lifted, we would remind everyone that coronavirus is still active in our communities, and therefore this does not mean a return to normality.

“We ask the public to observe the new regulations and to limit their contact with other people as much as possible so that we all work together to bring the numbers of positive cases down.

“This means staying out of other people’s homes, limiting the times and the numbers of people that you meet, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, working from home if you can, and self-isolating if you show symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to do so by contact tracers.

“It is extremely important that we only make essential journeys, maintain strict social distancing with those we don’t live with, and reduce the number of people that we meet. All of these actions will help to break the chains of transmission, reduce the spread of the virus, and keep people safe.