A 30-YEAR-OLD man died in a collision with a car on Friday evening.
Gwent Police said the man, from Cwmbran, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, on the A468 in Machen.
The incident happened at around 8.35pm on Friday.
According to police reports, the man was walking in the direction of Caerphilly and the car – a black Mercedes AMG C-class – was travelling in the opposite direction, towards Newport.
A 25-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody.
Part of the A468 remained closed overnight but has since reopened, police said.
Gwent Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses, including anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward.
Anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 8.30pm on Friday and who may be able to assist the police investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000414186.
You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
