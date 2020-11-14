CHEPSTOW Apple Day is a highlight of the festival calender, attracting visitors from far and wide to sample the many apples on display.

Held in the Drill Hall, visitors can speak to local producers and try their hand at pressing the apples into juice. Here are some pictures of last year's festival.

Mulching apples before the juicing process at the Chepstow Apple Festival in 2019

Paul Cleverley (right) from Chepstow prepares to juice his apples at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival

Gwenny Mclannahan, aged nine, from Bulwark draws an apple at last year's Chepstow Apple Festival

Paul Cleverley from Chepstow, with help from daughter Eva, prepares to juice their apples at last year's Chepstow Apple Festival

Ian Smout bags apples for sale at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival

Pressing apples to extract the juice at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival

Hilary Crow from St Arvans attempts to peel an apple with the longest continuous strip of peel at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival

Sion Richings aged six from Chepstow proudly displays his apple art at the Chepstow Apple Festival last year

Chepstow Apple Festival in 2019