CHEPSTOW Apple Day is a highlight of the festival calender, attracting visitors from far and wide to sample the many apples on display.
Held in the Drill Hall, visitors can speak to local producers and try their hand at pressing the apples into juice. Here are some pictures of last year's festival.
Mulching apples before the juicing process at the Chepstow Apple Festival in 2019
Paul Cleverley (right) from Chepstow prepares to juice his apples at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival
Gwenny Mclannahan, aged nine, from Bulwark draws an apple at last year's Chepstow Apple Festival
Paul Cleverley from Chepstow, with help from daughter Eva, prepares to juice their apples at last year's Chepstow Apple Festival
Ian Smout bags apples for sale at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival
Pressing apples to extract the juice at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival
Hilary Crow from St Arvans attempts to peel an apple with the longest continuous strip of peel at the 2019 Chepstow Apple Festival
Sion Richings aged six from Chepstow proudly displays his apple art at the Chepstow Apple Festival last year
Chepstow Apple Festival in 2019