A CAERPHILLY primary school has teamed up with the armed forces to improve their health, wellbeing and resilience.

Glyn-Gaer Primary School in Hengoed will receive visits from a team of veterans over the coming months, who will deliver inspiring and fun sessions based around health, wellbeing and building resilience to improve the children’s confidence.

The children have already had a session and it went down well.

Headteacher Beverly Pearce said: “What a wonderful experience for the children.

"A fun-filled afternoon which had the children working collaboratively, solving problems whilst developing their physical fitness. Sean’s approach brought smiles and laughter, even to those who can be difficult to engage with. The children are already looking forward to the next session.”

The challenges contain elements of fitness, mental and teambuilding challenges which promote communication skills and learning to work together to overcome problems.

The sessions are run by Forces Fitness, which provides services including outdoor bootcamp sessions, employability bootcamps, health and wellbeing workshops and residential bootcamps. They work closely with businesses, organisations, sports clubs, schools, colleges and universities.

Sean Molino BCA of Forces Fitness Ltd said: “All our team are so pleased to deliver these sessions within the school, safely complying with all guidelines in place from Welsh Gov and Public Health Wales.

“The pupils have so much fun during the day whilst learning some really valuable lessons in health and wellbeing and it’s great to see them working together with smiles on their faces.”

Regional Armed Forces Covenant officer for Gwent, Lisa Rawlings, said: “These sessions are so important for the pupils within schools, especially during the current times we are in. I fully support this initiative, it holds so much value to all involved from the Military Veteran Instructors, teachers, services children and pupils. It is brilliant seeing so many smiles on the pupils faces.”