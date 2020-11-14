HERE are the names and faces of the four Gwent men most wanted by police this weekend.
If you have seen any of them, or know of their whereabouts, you are asked to telephone officers on 101 and quote the reference number beneath their picture.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Brogan Hooper
Brogan Hooper, 27, from Newport, is wanted by South Wales Police on recall to prison.
He was jailed for 12 years at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2014 for his role in in a drive-by shooting in Newport.
Reference: 2000193744.
Anthony Hart
Anthony Hart, 39, from Newport, is wanted by Gwent Police for an alleged breach of his licence conditions after being released from prison on June 23.
He received a six-month jail sentence for reckless driving at Cardiff Crown Court on June 2.
Hart was released on licence but has allegedly breached his conditions and has now been recalled to prison.
Reference: 2000306952.
Gareth Worth
Gareth Worth, 28, from Monmouth, is wanted by Gwent Police who have issued a warrant for his arrest.
He allegedly failed to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court last month after being charged with theft.
Worth is described as being of a slim build and about 5ft 8in tall with short dark brown hair.
It is possible he could be in the Coleford area of Gloucestershire where he has contacts.
Reference: 2000306952.
Paul Newall
Paul Newall, 54, is wanted by South Wales Police on suspicion of breaching a court order and has been recalled to prison.
He has links to Newport, Swansea and Essex.
Reference: 2000008445.
