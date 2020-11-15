FLY-tipping has increased dramatically on one street near Newport during the firebreak lockdown.

Nash Road, approaching the city from the Gwent Levels, is the "road of shame" according to one Newport man who is aiming to highlight the problem.

Stefan Zitzmann has been walking back and forth from Newport towards Nash for months during lockdown.

"Unfortunately the amount of rubbish either side of the roads is always very impressive, and not in a positive way," he said.

Items ranging from TVs, tables and carpets have been dumped sporadically at the side of the road.

"Over the past two weeks during lockdown the amount of rubbish has increased dramatically once more," he said.

"The 'road of shame' is Nash Road, especially between Ford and the Pye Corner bus stop."

Pictures sent in by Mr Zitzmann show the situation at the car park at Great Traston Meadows, but he says that is "only a drop in the ocean".

"Why anyone thinks it is ok to leave their rubbish on the side of the road is beyond me," he said.

"I doubt any of these fly-tippers would want anyone else to leave rubbish in their garden or yard, so why they think then that it is ok to do just that in an area that is for everyone to share is one of the biggest mysteries.

"It is not only showing no respect at all for nature but also no respect at all for any sensible people in Newport.

"Most find this behaviour simply disgusting so it is time to fight against it."

Mr Zitzmann stressed that he was not criticising Newport City Council as "it should not be their task to clean up after some irresponsible individuals anyway".

"I am criticising the people leaving us in - literally - such a mess," he said.

In a statement, Newport City Council said that it shares Mr Zitzmann’s frustration and anger over people "irresponsibly and selfishly dumping their own waste without regard for fellow residents or the environment".

"There is absolutely no excuse for fly-tipping on council-owned land or sites owned by other people or organisations," said a council spokesperson

"The council would like to remind residents that it is their responsibility to ensure they dispose of their waste correctly through the appropriate service. This can include private waste collectors, but residents must ensure that any such collector they use are licensed or they could face fines."

Report fly tipping to Newport City Council via newport.gov.uk/en/waste-recycling/fly-tipping-and-litter.aspx