A MAN racially abused a taxi driver before he “knocked out a brave Good Samaritan” who came to help him during an alcohol-fuelled attack.

Ashley Doughty, 23, punched Clinton Cummings-Brown and he was kicked whilst on the ground by an unidentified woman after the violence erupted in Cwmbran.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said the pair fled the scene laughing after the brutal attack near the town’s railway station at around 1am in the morning.

Judge Nicole Jones commended Mr Cummings-Brown for his bravery in coming to the aid of Gulam Abbas.

The cabbie was subjected to a tirade of foul-mouthed racist abuse and shouted at to “go back to your own country”.

Mr Pinnell told Cardiff Crown Court how the parties were involved in a confrontation which started in the taxi rank at Cwmbran train station.

Doughty was with his girlfriend and another man and a woman who were arguing with Mr Abbas.

Mr Pinnell said: “The four young people had been on a night out and were highly intoxicated.

“One of the females had vomited in the vehicle, on the vehicle or near the vehicle and Mr Abbas wasn’t prepared to take them any further.”

The prosecutor said that while Doughty was abusing the taxi driver, Mr Cummings-Brown, who was waiting to go in the cab behind, came to his assistance.

Mr Pinnell said: “Mr Cummings-Brown has experienced racist abuse himself and stands up for people who are being abused and he did on this occasion.

“He went to remonstrate with the individual involved.”

After a “heated-exchange” Mr Cummings-Brown got into his taxi but got out after being driven a short distance where the row continued.

Mr Pinnell said: “Mr Cummings-Brown was punched and he fell back and his head struck the ground.

“He was unconscious for about 15 seconds. He was either knocked out cold or senseless.

“There had been two separate punches.”

The prosecutor said the unnamed woman, who has not been caught, then kicked the victim as he lay defenceless on the floor.

Doughty, of Kiln Close, Pentwyn, Pontypool, admitted causing actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence on July 27, 2019.

Peter Donnison, representing the defendant, asked the court to take into account his client’s young age, previous good character, guilty pleas, possibility of rehabilitation and the long delay in the case.

Judge Jones told Doughty his behaviour towards the taxi driver was “abhorrent and disgusting”.

She said of Mr Cummings-Brown: “He was standing up for what he believed was right. He was a Good Samaritan.

“It takes a brave person to do what he did and to approach a group who were drunk and aggressive.

“He was beaten and kicked for standing up for someone else.”

Doughty was jailed for nine months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay Mr Cummings-Brown £1,000 in compensation and compensate Mr Abbas £250.

The defendant must also pay a £149 surcharge.