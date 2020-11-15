WITH hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons back open this week after the firebreak lockdown in Wales, we put together a list of some of the highest rated in Newport.

After being in lockdown for 17 days, these businesses are likely to be in high demand – any others might be searching for a new salon to try for the time being if their usual cannot fit them in.

So, here is some of Newport’s top-rated hairdressers, beauty salons, and barbers according to customer ratings, and the amount of ratings, on their Facebook business pages.

Hairdressers

Dolls Hair Salon

Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0GN

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 90 people

Find them at @dollshairsalon on Facebook.

Dirty Roots Salon

Location: Chepstow Road, NP19 8EA

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 81 people

Find them at @dirtyrootssalon on Facebook.

Hair By Alysha

Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0BJ

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 55 people

Find them at @hairbyalyshanewport on Facebook.

Burlesque Hair Company

They have two salons in Newport: Cambrian Road, NP20 4AB, and High Street, Caerleon, NP18 1AG

Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 55 people.

Find them at @burlesquehair on Facebook.

Beauty (nails, eyebrows, lashes, facial treatments)

Charlotte’s Studio Beauty

Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0GN

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 45 people

Find them at @Charlottestudiobeauty on Facebook.

The Brow Pod

Location: Chepstow Road, NP19 8EG

Rating: 4.9/5 based on the opinion of 36 people

Find them at @thebrowpodltd on Facebook.

Magic Finger’s Beauty

Location: Caerleon Road, NP19 7BZ

Rating: 4.9/5 based on the opinion of 36 people

Find them at ‘Magic Finger’s Beauty’ on Facebook.

Beauty By Chloe

Location: Chepstow Road, NP19 8NP

Rating: 4.8 based on the opinion of 40 people

Find them at ‘Beauty By Chloe’ on Facebook.

Beauty in Wonderland

Location: Caerleon Road, NP19 7FX

Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 34 people

Find them at @beautyinwonderlandsalon on Facebook.

Barbers

Sid’s Barber Shop

Location: Cromwell Road, NP19 0HP

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 117 people

Find them at ‘Sid’s Barber Shop’ on Facebook.

Lambert’s Barber Shop

Location: Mill Street, NP20 5GZ

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 93 people

Find them at @lambertsbarbershopnewport on Facebook.

Gammon Barbers

Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0GA

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 66 people

Find them at @KCGammonBarbers on Facebook.

Finley’s Barber Shop

Location: Greenmeadow Works, Caerleon, NP18 3NY

Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 67 people

Find them at @finleysbarber on Facebook.

Hounds the Barbershop

Location: Bridge Street, NP20 4SF

Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 35 people

Find them at @HoundsTheBarbershop on Facebook.