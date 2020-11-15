WITH hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons back open this week after the firebreak lockdown in Wales, we put together a list of some of the highest rated in Newport.
After being in lockdown for 17 days, these businesses are likely to be in high demand – any others might be searching for a new salon to try for the time being if their usual cannot fit them in.
So, here is some of Newport’s top-rated hairdressers, beauty salons, and barbers according to customer ratings, and the amount of ratings, on their Facebook business pages.
Hairdressers
Dolls Hair Salon
Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0GN
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 90 people
Find them at @dollshairsalon on Facebook.
Dirty Roots Salon
Location: Chepstow Road, NP19 8EA
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 81 people
Find them at @dirtyrootssalon on Facebook.
Hair By Alysha
Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0BJ
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 55 people
Find them at @hairbyalyshanewport on Facebook.
Burlesque Hair Company
They have two salons in Newport: Cambrian Road, NP20 4AB, and High Street, Caerleon, NP18 1AG
Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 55 people.
Find them at @burlesquehair on Facebook.
Beauty (nails, eyebrows, lashes, facial treatments)
Charlotte’s Studio Beauty
Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0GN
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 45 people
Find them at @Charlottestudiobeauty on Facebook.
The Brow Pod
Location: Chepstow Road, NP19 8EG
Rating: 4.9/5 based on the opinion of 36 people
Find them at @thebrowpodltd on Facebook.
Magic Finger’s Beauty
Location: Caerleon Road, NP19 7BZ
Rating: 4.9/5 based on the opinion of 36 people
Find them at ‘Magic Finger’s Beauty’ on Facebook.
Beauty By Chloe
Location: Chepstow Road, NP19 8NP
Rating: 4.8 based on the opinion of 40 people
Find them at ‘Beauty By Chloe’ on Facebook.
Beauty in Wonderland
Location: Caerleon Road, NP19 7FX
Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 34 people
Find them at @beautyinwonderlandsalon on Facebook.
Barbers
Sid’s Barber Shop
Location: Cromwell Road, NP19 0HP
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 117 people
Find them at ‘Sid’s Barber Shop’ on Facebook.
Lambert’s Barber Shop
Location: Mill Street, NP20 5GZ
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 93 people
Find them at @lambertsbarbershopnewport on Facebook.
Gammon Barbers
Location: Corporation Road, NP19 0GA
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 66 people
Find them at @KCGammonBarbers on Facebook.
Finley’s Barber Shop
Location: Greenmeadow Works, Caerleon, NP18 3NY
Rating: 4.9 based on the opinion of 67 people
Find them at @finleysbarber on Facebook.
Hounds the Barbershop
Location: Bridge Street, NP20 4SF
Rating: 5/5 based on the opinion of 35 people
Find them at @HoundsTheBarbershop on Facebook.