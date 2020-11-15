AS Wales prepares for the Christmas trading period following its firebreak lockdown, we are showing our support for local traders from across Gwent.

Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting traders from across the sectors to help them boost their business at this difficult time.

If you are a local trader/business and want to take part just fill in our easy-to-use Q&A and send it back to us - www.southwalesargus.co.uk/trader.

The Lion Hotel, Blaenavon, has been open for six years and in that time has won a rosette, a Monmouthshire Business Award for Hospitality and the Voice Hotel Restaurant of the Year. Marc Harris, of The Lion Hotel, said: "It’s been hard but we’ve managed to keep all our team together. We are currently offering a takeaway service on the weekends so that people can enjoy The Lion quality at home. We are dedicated to using local produce and products. We have our own Lion’s Pride Welsh Ale on pump. We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support this year. It’s been tough but we wouldn’t still be here without our amazing customers." For more details go to www.thelionhotelblaenavon.co.uk/.

Linda McCarthy runs Mini First Aid Cardiff and Newport, which is based in Newport and has been running for about 17 months. The business, which is a franchise, provides emergency baby and child first aid classes for parents and carers. It also teaches first aid to children. For more details go to cardiff.minifirstaid.co.uk.

Claire Cooper runs the homeware and gift shop Cooper's in Caerleon, which opened in January 2011. The business sells homewares and gifts from makers and artists from around the UK. Claire said: "Back in March when the country was told to close we were very worried. Then after taking it all in, we realised we couldn't sit back. We took a look at our business and saw where improvements could be made. So we re built our website giving our customers more items to choose, easier to use and allowing click & collect and free delivery within the local area. We stock items with local interest from prints to cushions to signs to coasters. We enjoy commissioning and supporting local artists to bring our visions to life. We thought only local customers would be interested in these ranges but we have customers from all over the world. We have a generous loyalty card for our customers. Once they have collected five stamps they receive 25 per cent discount. It's our way to say thank you." The business won the V Awards Independent Retailer in 2011 and was named the Best Independent Gift & Homewares Retailer South Wales at the 2019 SME Welsh Enterprise Awards. In 2018 they opened another store in Rhiwbina, Cardiff. For more details go to www.coopersvintage.co.uk.

Mockingbird, in Abergavenny, is run by Ria O’Reilly. The homeware, gifts and jewellery shop has been open for almost five years and has been nominated for the 2019 and 2020 Welsh Independent Gift Shop of The Year at the Welsh Independent Retail awards. Ria said: "We’re very passionate about shopping locally and stocking beautiful gifts for everyone to enjoy. We are a member of the Abergavenny Fair Trade Forum and support this cause where we can. My business has been helped out by the local community, shopping locally. However, we are struggling on all levels. Every single sale counts - even if it’s just a card! I would like to say a huge thank you to all my customers. I’m truly grateful for every purchase made and in turn put a lot of care and thought into providing assistance and advice for purchases. I have a great relationship with my customers and knowing they’ve come in and found the perfect gift does make you feel great at the end of the day." For more details go to www.mockingbird-gifts.com.

Kre8tive Theatre Kidz is a children's theatre company which has been based in Caldicot and Chepstow for four years. In the past the youngsters have gone into nursing homes to perform for the residents and have been involved with community events. This year, though, things have been different and they have enjoyed online classes and online parties. Amy Gibbs, who runs the group, said: "It’s been tough. We have adapted everything to being online which has been a challenge but we are pleased to still be here and continuing our work. We are planning a big Christmas window event for the local community stretching from Magor to Chepstow. With the theme of Christmas songs and films as a drive-through experience to brighten up the dark nights and the different Christmas we are facing." For more details go to www.kre8tivetheatre.com.

Nichola & Vincent Stephenson run NuvoDesigns4u, on High Street Newbridge, which opened for business on September 1 this year. Nichola said: "Last year was the worst year of our lives personally so far, and in December 2019 we decided to make a go of making candles and doing furniture transformations. I was diagnosed with PTSD on Christmas Eve so this has been very therapeutic for me. In February this year we opened Fine Shining end of tenancy and property inventory service. We have recently been nominated for Small Business of the Year 2020 which is absolutely overwhelming to us as we only opened in September, although I have been making the candles since March as we couldn’t move forward with the cleaning after building up in a month around six new contracts with letting agents and landlords. We handmake and pour all our candles and melts and also make up unique individual bespoke gifts for everyone for every occasion. Having just opened the shop and then going into lockdown again our NuVo Facebook has helped dramatically during lockdown, being able to home bake and pour and offering free delivery has helped too. We are going to continue with this. For more details go to www.facebook.com/NuVoDesigns4u/.

Wye Valley Producers was set up in March and offers a click and collect service for food and drink producers from the Wye Valley area. It is based at the The Drill Hall in Chepstow and TV personality Kate Humble, who runs a farm in the Wye Valley, is involved. It has been featured on Countryfile. The collaboration became a reality because of Covid-19 because all the events and shows the producers would normally have attended this year were cancelled. For more details go to www.wyevalleyproducers.co.uk.