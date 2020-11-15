Our readers have been pictured with celebrities from music, sport, acting and more.

Sasha Hill, of Blaenau Gwent, is pictured with former Wales rugby player Shane Williams who she met at the Royal Welsh Show in 2019.

Rachel Harris, of Newport, met television personality Alison Hammond at Gloucester services when she was on her way to an Olly Murs concert with her mum Janet.

This is Wynne Evans, who plays Gio Compario in the Go Compate adverts with Joanne Thomas, of Cwmfelinfach, at the Crosskeys Rugby Club awards.

Jack Williams, of Newport, pictured with American singer Nicole Scherzinger, who he met at an airport.

Emma Kenney, of Newport, is pictured with actor Jeff Goldblum, who she met outside the Old Vic Theatre in London in April 2008, where he was performing in a play with Kevin Spacey. She said: "He made time for me between performances and was a real gentleman, although I found his excessive height to be very imposing. He had to bend double to pose with me!"

Mark Ward-Jones, of Cwmbran, mat comedian Ade Edmondson a few years ago at the Glee Club in Cardiff. Mark said: "He was as mad as you'd expect him to be and posed for this fun photo!"

Michael Jordan, of Newport, sent in this picture of himself and his wife Pamela with former Liverpool manager Roy Evans, and former Liverpool and Newport County player John Aldridge, which was taken at Anfield when he was there having dinner as a birthday treat.

Former Wales and Dragons rugby player Gavin Henson is pictured with Mark Leverson, of Newport. Mark said: "I was at the Celtic Manor for a business meeting and during a break I spotted Gavin Henson with his agent. When Gavin finished his meeting, being an ex rugby player I took the opportunity to approach him for a chat. He was very polite down to earth and relaxed - it was just like talking to one of the lads really."

Jo Evans, of Blackwood, shared this picture of her with wrestler 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper in Cardiff.