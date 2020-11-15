FOUR Gwent teachers are among the finalists announced for the fourth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.
The awards ceremony, which was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, recognises the commitment and hard work of education professionals across Wales.
The fourth iteration of the awards ceremony will now be held virtually on Sunday, November 29.
More than 100 nominations were collated earlier this year from pupils, colleagues, and parents who want to celebrate the extraordinary teachers in their lives. The nominees have now been shortlisted to 26 finalists across a range of categories.
Among them are Stacey Harris, from Coed Eva Primary School, who has been nominated in the 'Teacher in a Primary School' category, while Ben Powell, of Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School in Newport is up for the 'Outstanding New Teacher' award - an award that he won at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards in January.
Nerys Todd, of Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili, is a finalist in the 'Supporting Teachers and Learners' category, while in the 'Headteacher of the Year' award, Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin's Jamie Hallett has been nominated.
The Welsh Government's education minister Kirsty Williams, said: “It has been an incredibly tough year for parents, pupils and schools across Wales, but the education sector has shown immense resilience.
“Determination and innovation have shone through this year and our education workforce have been working tirelessly to keep Wales learning.
“It is a privilege to announce these remarkable finalists and to read their stories of hard work and commitment. This year, more than ever, the awards are a celebration of the finalists themselves and the schools, teachers and pupils they represent.
“I look forward to celebrating each and every one of you and thank you all for the spirit and perseverance you have shown through this tremendously difficult year.”
Schools, pupils, and families can support the finalists by watching the ceremony on the Education Wales Facebook page from 6pm.
The 2020 finalists in full are:
Teacher of the Year in a Primary school
- Michelle Davies – Builth Wells Primary School, Builth Wells
- Alison Garza – Pencoed Primary School, Bridgend
- Stacey Harris – Coed Eva Primary School, Cwmbran
Outstanding New Teacher
- Ben Powell – Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Newport
- Maya Gill-Taylor – Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy
- Hannah Lewis – Troedyrhiw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil
Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language
- Lisa Roberts – Ysgol Y Creuddyn, Llandudno
- Dyfed Williams – Ysgol Eirias, Colwyn Bay
Supporting Teachers and Learners
- Louise Flynn – Pen Y Dre High School, Merthyr Tydfil
- Teresa Humphreys - St Christopher’s School, Wrexham
- Nerys Todd - Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili, Caerphilly
Youth Work in Schools
- Tracy Mills – Whitmore High School, Cardiff
- Gavin Packer – St Cyres School, Penarth
- Gavin Witte – Youth Service Ceredigion
Teacher of the Year in a Secondary school
- Victoria Carey – Mary Immaculate High School, Cardiff
- Dr Gareth Evans – Ysgol Y Creuddyn, Llandudno
- Chris Mitchell – Pontarddulais Comprehensive School, Pontarddulais
School Business Manager/Bursar
- Kuljit Bratch – Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy
- Yvonne Hawkins – Palmerston Primary School, Barry
- Catrin Rhys Williams – Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd, St Asaph
Headteacher of the Year
- Jamie Hallett – Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Caldicot
- William Howlett – Albany Primary School, Cardiff
- David Jenkins – Ysgol Ty Coch, Pontypridd
Pupil (or Pupils’) Award for Best Teacher
- David Church – Mountain Ash Comprehensive School, Mountain Ash
- Rebecca Ebanks – Ysgol Gynradd Rhosneigr, Anglesey
- Dr Jonathan Thomas – Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr, Swansea