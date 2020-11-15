FOUR Gwent teachers are among the finalists announced for the fourth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

The awards ceremony, which was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, recognises the commitment and hard work of education professionals across Wales.

The fourth iteration of the awards ceremony will now be held virtually on Sunday, November 29.

READ MORE:

More than 100 nominations were collated earlier this year from pupils, colleagues, and parents who want to celebrate the extraordinary teachers in their lives. The nominees have now been shortlisted to 26 finalists across a range of categories.

Among them are Stacey Harris, from Coed Eva Primary School, who has been nominated in the 'Teacher in a Primary School' category, while Ben Powell, of Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School in Newport is up for the 'Outstanding New Teacher' award - an award that he won at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards in January.

Nerys Todd, of Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili, is a finalist in the 'Supporting Teachers and Learners' category, while in the 'Headteacher of the Year' award, Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin's Jamie Hallett has been nominated.

The Welsh Government's education minister Kirsty Williams, said: “It has been an incredibly tough year for parents, pupils and schools across Wales, but the education sector has shown immense resilience.

“Determination and innovation have shone through this year and our education workforce have been working tirelessly to keep Wales learning.

“It is a privilege to announce these remarkable finalists and to read their stories of hard work and commitment. This year, more than ever, the awards are a celebration of the finalists themselves and the schools, teachers and pupils they represent.

“I look forward to celebrating each and every one of you and thank you all for the spirit and perseverance you have shown through this tremendously difficult year.”

Schools, pupils, and families can support the finalists by watching the ceremony on the Education Wales Facebook page from 6pm.

The 2020 finalists in full are:

Teacher of the Year in a Primary school

Michelle Davies – Builth Wells Primary School, Builth Wells

Alison Garza – Pencoed Primary School, Bridgend

Stacey Harris – Coed Eva Primary School, Cwmbran

Outstanding New Teacher

Ben Powell – Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Newport

Maya Gill-Taylor – Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy

Hannah Lewis – Troedyrhiw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil

Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language

Lisa Roberts – Ysgol Y Creuddyn, Llandudno

Dyfed Williams – Ysgol Eirias, Colwyn Bay

Supporting Teachers and Learners

Louise Flynn – Pen Y Dre High School, Merthyr Tydfil

Teresa Humphreys - St Christopher’s School, Wrexham

Nerys Todd - Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili, Caerphilly

Youth Work in Schools

Tracy Mills – Whitmore High School, Cardiff

Gavin Packer – St Cyres School, Penarth

Gavin Witte – Youth Service Ceredigion

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary school

Victoria Carey – Mary Immaculate High School, Cardiff

Dr Gareth Evans – Ysgol Y Creuddyn, Llandudno

Chris Mitchell – Pontarddulais Comprehensive School, Pontarddulais

School Business Manager/Bursar

Kuljit Bratch – Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy

Yvonne Hawkins – Palmerston Primary School, Barry

Catrin Rhys Williams – Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd, St Asaph

Headteacher of the Year

Jamie Hallett – Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin, Caldicot

William Howlett – Albany Primary School, Cardiff

David Jenkins – Ysgol Ty Coch, Pontypridd

Pupil (or Pupils’) Award for Best Teacher