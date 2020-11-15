THIS week saw Friars Walk celebrate five years since it opened for business so we thought we’d take a look back in our archive to how we used to shop down the years.

South Wales Argus:

Meat deliveries by pony in 1922

South Wales Argus:

Queues at Woolworth in Pontypool in 1923

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Shoppers at Christmas in Asda, Rogerstone in Newport

South Wales Argus:

Morris Butchers in Blaenavon

South Wales Argus:

Davies's shop in Newport in 1948

South Wales Argus:

Assistants at India, a china shop in Monmouth

South Wales Argus:

Star Supply Stores in Risca, 1932

South Wales Argus:

No plastic at the fruit and veg stall in Somerfield

South Wales Argus:

Marjory Collins, from Oakdale, in M&G Waite General Store, Pontllanfraith, in 1965

South Wales Argus:

Granny Smiths for 24p, or maybe a cauliflower for 10p?