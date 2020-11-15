THIS week saw Friars Walk celebrate five years since it opened for business so we thought we’d take a look back in our archive to how we used to shop down the years.
Meat deliveries by pony in 1922
Queues at Woolworth in Pontypool in 1923
Shoppers at Christmas in Asda, Rogerstone in Newport
Morris Butchers in Blaenavon
Davies's shop in Newport in 1948
Assistants at India, a china shop in Monmouth
Star Supply Stores in Risca, 1932
No plastic at the fruit and veg stall in Somerfield
Marjory Collins, from Oakdale, in M&G Waite General Store, Pontllanfraith, in 1965
Granny Smiths for 24p, or maybe a cauliflower for 10p?