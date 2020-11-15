AT MARINERS Green yesterday, Newport paid its respects to the members of the Merchant Navy who served – and died for – their country during wartime.

Hundreds of seafarers from Gwent lost their lives during the two world wars as they strived to keep the nation running, braving enemy attacks while delivering precious supplies from overseas.

A service at the city's Merchant Navy Memorial on Saturday morning was begun by Alan Speight, of the Merchant Navy Association's City of Newport branch.

Then, Revd. Mark Lawson-Jones, the Mission to Seafarers chaplain in Wales, led a moment silence for "those who have died in war for their country".

Revd. Mark Lawson-Jones leads the remembrance service at Mariners Green, Newport, on November 14, 2020.

He added: "We particularly remember the 40,000-plus men and women of the Merchant Navy and fishing fleets" who died in the Second World War – which ended 75 years ago.

Joining veterans in laying wreaths at the memorial were Baroness Wilcox of Newport, city MPs Ruth Jones and Jessica Morden, city Senedd members Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths, the High Sheriff of Gwent Timothy Russen, city council leader Jane Mudd and opposition leader Matthew Evans, and the mayor of Newport Cllr Tom Suller.

(Clockwise from top left) Mayor of Newport Cllr Tom Suller, Baroness Wilcox of Newport, MPs Ruth Jones (left) and Jessica Morden, council leader Jane Mudd and opposition leader Matthew Evans.

Last week, Ms Morden paid tribute to the city's Merchant Navy veterans in the House of Commons.

In her speech, the Newport East MP said she represented "a city with a rich seafaring tradition".

"We will always owe our merchant seafarers a debt of gratitude for their service and sacrifice, which will remain a central part of our act of remembrance," she added.

Members of armed forces organisations at the Merchant Navy remembrance service, Newport, November 14, 2020.

Ms Morden spoke of the heavy sacrifices made by the Merchant Navy in both world wars – 442 seafarers from Gwent perished in the Second World War.

These included 14-year-old Raymond Steed, from Newport, who was killed on board the SS Empire Morn when the ship was hit by a U-Boat mine off the coast of Morocco.

He was the youngest services recruit from Wales to die during World War Two, and the second-youngest in Britain.

Ms Morden also spoke about the under-reported psychological after-effects of war on Merchant Navy veterans.

"It's important to emphasise that during times of past conflict, merchant sailors lived particularly harsh lives," she told the House of Commons. "They faced the terror of submarines every day – many lost close friends to torpedo attacks, and many were killed or wounded."

Wreaths at the Merchant Navy Memorial in Newport, November 14, 2020.

She added: "The psychological trauma faced by Merchant Navy veterans cannot be understated – we have never had a full picture of the undiagnosed incidences of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) among Merchant Navy seafarers, and I hope we can do more to look at this.

"The hazards and risks todays merchant sea men and women face have changed but they still exist."

The Newport East MP also thanked the Newport branch of the Merchant Navy Association, saying their work over the last two decades had "helped bring local veterans together and commemorate the sacrifices made by merchant seafarers in the two world wars".