A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to assault and Malicious Communications Act offences.
Nicky Hall, 31, from Newport, had been due to go on trial at Cardiff Crown Court for possession of a knife in public.
He was found not guilty of that charge when the prosecution offered no evidence.
Hall, of no fixed abode, admitted assault by beating, a Malicious Communications Act offence, theft and possession of cannabis.
The offences were committed in Newport between June 13 and 16.
Hall’s barrister Karl Williams asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Judge Geraint Walters agreed and set a sentencing date of December 4.
The prosecution was represented by Emma Harris.