WITH Christmas getting closer and Wales now out of their firebreak lockdown, pubs across Gwent are starting to get Christmas Day bookings ready.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit pubs hard, and after having to close for two weeks as part of the firebreak lockdown in Wales only added to that.
However, there will be many across the region looking forward to booking their Christmas Day dinner at their local.
Groups of up to four people can now meet up in cafes, pubs and restaurants.
Here is a list of some, across Gwent, already offering Christmas Day bookings:
The Potters, Newport
Traditional turkey roast on offer – available to book now via their website. Limited places are available.
Only two sittings: Midday until till 3pm or 3.30pm until 5.30pm.
For more information head to their Facebook page at @potters.newport.
The Hanbury Arms, Newport
Turkey dinner, beef, fish, and vegan options available.
For more information head to their Facebook page @hanburycaerleon.
The Unicorn, Pontypool
There is the chance for two people to win a three course Christmas Dinner - £3 an entry.
For more information head to their Facebook @TheUnicornPontypool.
The Dragonfly, Newport
Menus designed specifically for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.
For more information head to their Facebook page @dragonflynewport.
The Greenhouse, Llantarnam
Email greenhouse@sabrain.com to view the menu.
For more information head to their Facebook @GreenhouseLlantarnam.
Blaina Wharf, Newport
You can book a table for Christmas Day and pay nothing until December 1.
For more information head to their Facebook page @BlainaWharf.
Llanwern Bull, Newport
A Christmas Day menu available and a festive menu is available from November 23 until December 30.
For more information head to their Facebook page @Llanwernbull.
Man of Gwent, Newport
Festive options available now, but you must book in advance.
A £10 fee is required to secure your booking.
For more information head to their Facebook page ‘Man of Gwent – Flaming Grill’
Wain-Y-Clare, Pontypool
Full Christmas menu will be available from Monday, November 16.
For more information head to their Facebook @wainyclare.
The Tredegar Arms, Newport
Festive booking offer extended until November 30 and made it available for tables of just 2.
For more information head to their Facebook @TredegarArms.
Is your business currently offering Christmas Day bookings? Get in touch to let us know and we can add you to the list.