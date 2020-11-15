A FORMER Argus employee has just released his first children’s book – inspired by his own life.

Gavin Clifton, from Pentwynmawr, who once worked at the Argus, has just released his first book for children, Max and the Magic Wish, illustrated by Clare Thomas.

The book tells the story of a little boy with cerebral palsy, who meets a fortune teller while on holiday at the seaside with his family. The fortune teller asks the little boy, Max, to make a wish and there is only one thing he wishes for – to be accepted by other children for his disability.

Gavin Clifton

But does the fortune teller’s magic help him? Or is it all his own doing?

Mr Clifton was himself born with cerebral palsy himself, and has long wanted to become a published children’s author. He is passionate about showing others with all kinds of disabilities, whether physical or hidden, that if they set their mind to it and trust in their own unique abilities there is nothing they cannot achieve.

“Always be yourself, then your true colours will always shine through,” he said.

Gavin Clifton as a child

He wanted to write his story just the same as any other children’s book is written, and in a way that kids can relate to and learn while their senses and imagination go to wherever they need to go – but keeping the message that it’s okay to be different and to never judge someone until you truly get to know them.

“To have a book published in my own name is literally a dream come true,” he added.

“I’ve always wanted to become an author and I’ve always wanted to write a children’s book.

Max and the Magic Wish

“It has taken me quite some years to get around to doing it, but I feel now is the right time.

“If I can write my story in a way that I can educate kids about tackling everyday life whilst having disabilities doesn’t have to always looked upon through a different perspective to able people, and if I can inspire just a handful of them to just be themselves and to grab every breath of life with all that they are able to give, this journey into finally becoming an author has been worth the while”.

Max and the Magic Wish is published by Lola & Co Publishing, an independent children’s book publishing company which focuses on inspirational books and was founded by Clare Thomas.