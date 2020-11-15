A FURTHER 399 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Across Wales, there are 1,333 new cases and a further 16 people have died in Wales since testing positive for Covid-19
One death was in the Aneurin Bevan University Health board area - taking the total to 404 in Gwent.
In Newport there are 103 new cases, 68 in Blaenau Gwent, 146 in Caerphilly, 33 in Monmouthshire and 49 in Torfaen.
The number of tests carried out yesterday was 15,630.
Here are the new cases in other areas of Wales:
Cardiff - 160
Bridgend - 72
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 155
Merthyr Tydfil - 39
Swansea - 149
Neath Port Talbot - 81
