THREE classes at a primary school in Torfaen have been asked to self-isolate after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The headteacher at Woodlands Community Primary School, in Cwmbran, said the measures were "precautionary" and in line government guidance on coronavirus.
Children in the school's 1JM reception class, morning nursery class, and 7GM class are affected.
All pupils in those three classes will all have to self-isolate until Monday, November 23, the school said in a message to parents on Friday.
The headteacher said other classes are unaffected, and the school remains open.