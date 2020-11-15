A NEW beer garden can be created at a hotel and restaurant in Abergavenny after an application was approved.

The King’s Head Hotel on Cross Street will be allowed to use space at the back of the hotel as a beer garden, after Monmouthshire council’s licensing committee approved the application.

The licence approves the use of the beer garden between 10am and 11pm from the last week of March to the last week of October and between 10am and 10pm for the rest of the year.

The hotel owner Raj Neupane said at the council’s licensing committee meeting that it would be useful not just in the summer months, but in the current situation given the regulations to help keep people safe in the coronavirus pandemic.

The variation to the premise licence also enables background music in the beer garden area, despite objections from residents.

Two residents spoke at the meeting against the application, raising concerns over noise levels and the potential access from the beer garden.

Mr Neupane promised that noise levels would be no higher than background music and the access from the beer garden was to be used only as a fire exit.

The hotel already benefits from a courtyard and a barn known as the ‘coach house’

A report on the licence application says Cross Road is currently “closed from 10am to 4pm daily to allow businesses, including The Kings Head Hotel, to trade outside on the pavement and use a section of the carriageway.”

Formal written notification of the decision is expected in the coming days.