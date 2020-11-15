SHOPPERS in Wales have been urged to avoid buying Christmas presents at busier times, in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

That message was delivered as people across Wales enjoyed their first weekend after the 'fire break' restrictions were lifted – and high streets reopened for "non-essential" retail and hospitality.

But announcing the latest coronavirus infections and deaths today, Public Health Wales' incident director Dr Giri Shankar urged people not to rush back to "normality".

This includes Christmas shopping habits, he said.

“We understand that people will want to carry on with their Christmas shopping now the 'fire break' has ended, and so we would suggest to try to visit shops during off-peak times, to always maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering if you can," Dr Shankar said.

"Options such as ‘click and collect’ or online purchasing may also be something to consider."

The authorities' post-'fire break' strategy in Wales is to appeal to citizens' sense of individual responsibility – ministers have frequently asked residents to consider what they "should" do, not what they "can" do, in this period of fewer restrictions.

“PHW strongly advises the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of coronavirus," Dr Shankar said on Sunday.

“During this first weekend since the fire-break restrictions have been lifted, we would remind everyone that coronavirus is still active in our communities, and therefore this does not mean a return to normality.

“We ask the public to observe the new regulations and to limit their contact with other people as much as possible so that we all work together to bring the numbers of positive cases down."

Dr Shankar's appeal came as 564 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Gwent over the weekend.

Five more people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 died in Gwent on the weekend, PHW reported.

Here's where the new cases were reported, by council area:

Blaenau Gwent: 98 new cases (30 on Saturday and 68 on Sunday).

Caerphilly: 209 new cases (63 on Saturday and 146 on Sunday).

Monmouthshire: 45 new cases (12 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday).

Newport: 143 new cases (40 on Saturday and 103 on Sunday).

Torfaen: 69 new cases (20 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday).

Sunday's sizeable rise in new cases coincides with a busier weekend at testing facilities. In all areas of Gwent except Monmouthshire, the authorities performed more than twice as many tests on Saturday than they did on Thursday.

Across Wales, there were 2,266 new cases reported to PHW – 933 on Saturday and 1,333 on Sunday.