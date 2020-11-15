PLANS for supported living accommodation at the former Brynmawr Clinic have been given the green light, despite parking concerns.
Blaenau Gwent council’s planning committee approved plans which will see five one-bed flats for people with learning difficulties, who require care and support in their day-to-day lives.
The accommodation will also benefit from communal areas and staff accommodation.
MORE NEWS:
- Racist Pontypool man attacked ‘Good Samaritan’
- Newport's top salons and barbers on Facebook
- The healthiest and unhealthiest places in Newport & Gwent
Three flats, communal areas and staff office will be located on the ground floor, and two flats, the staff bedroom and storage rooms will be located on the first floor.
The site on Lower Bailey Street is currently vacant after the Brynmawr Clinic was demolished in June this year.
The application has not stated the age of residents, however a report says “there is an unprecedented demand for single persons supported living accommodation.
Despite the planning committee approving the application, one resident raised an objection to the development citing “huge issues with parking”.
Local ward member Cllr Lyn Elias asked for the application to be deferred for a site visit, because of concerns over parking.
However, a council report says that the former clinic would have generated more traffic than the proposed development.
The highways authority said that there is “is sufficient on-street capacity within the vicinity to accommodate the parking needs of the proposed development”.