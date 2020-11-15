RSPCA Cymru centres can now offer rehoming appointments on a case-by-case basis.

After a period of local lockdowns and a two-week firebreak – rehoming in RSPCA animal centres across Wales has faced a few challenges.

Local lockdowns meant rehoming was temporarily only allowed to those within the centre’s county - reducing the numbers of adoptees coming forward - and the firebreak saw the closure of RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

However, RSPCA rescuers across Wales have continued to deal with incidents of cruelty and neglect - which means more animals have come into the care of the animal welfare charity.

The ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign was paused in Wales due to the firebreak – but is now back for ‘Rehome-ber for November’.

Although the animal centres remain closed for the walk-in public, there will now be an opportunity for rehoming appointments. Virtual rehoming and animals delivered by RSPCA critical workers will continue - but there will be exceptions made for certain rehoming appointments and pre-arranged collection of animals.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre is currently looking for a home for two mastiffs - a mother and son - Fallon and Buster.

Buster (left) and Fallon (right)

They are very friendly and really love each other’s company. Fallon, the mum, is more energetic and bouncier whereas Buster is a big gentle softie - and centre staff are crossing their fingers for the perfect match for them.

Staff at the centre are looking for homes for several rabbits too - Jessie, Gabby and Bo Peep, and another rabbit Alexander, who came into the charity’s care together.

(L-R) Gabby, Jessie and Bo Peep

Staff are also hoping for a forever home for rabbit Buzz, who had to have an entropion operation on his eye and has a quirky crooked ear as he was picked on when first born.

Buzz the rabbit

If you are interested in any of the rescue animals mentioned above at the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, please get in touch with newport@rspca.org.uk. You will need to send across a ‘perfect match’ form which can be downloaded from the RSPCA website