THE Royal Voluntary Service is offering their support to help older people stay safe, warm, and well this winter with advice and practical help for those lacking support.

Research by the national volunteering charity, in partnership with supporter Yakult, found that one in four people aged 70 and over in Wales have no friends or family nearby to support them during the winter months.

To help older people and their friends, families and neighbours prepare for when temperatures drop, a practical advice booklet has been produced about staying safe, warm, and well this winter.

Sam Ward, director of services and deputy chief executive at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Coping in a Covid-19 winter is going to be a particularly difficult experience for many older people, particularly those living alone and without support.

“We know that nearly one in five people aged 70 and over are dreading the winter months, and we want to provide as much support as possible to those that need it, to help them keep poor health, cold and hunger at bay.

MORE NEWS:

“Our new advice guide provides practical tips on how to stay safe, warm, and well this winter, like a reminder to get a flu jab, to stay hydrated, and to be as active as possible. It also provides information on where to turn for help if needed, like the Priority Services Register to receive support during power outages, our own local support services and the Virtual Village Hall where you can find a wide range of fun, interesting activities to take part in at home.”

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting thousands of vulnerable people and the NHS. During the crisis, the charity’s staff and volunteers are working in local communities, delivering essential supplies, library books and activity packs, and providing companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

The booklet is available to download from royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/safe-warm-well, along with a short animation.

To donate to support the charity’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @RoyalVolService #MakeADifference