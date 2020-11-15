POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Hengoed in which a 27-year-old man died.
The incident happened on Hengoed Road last night.
A silver Renault Clio came off the road at about 10.45pm.
There were 3 men in the car at the time. One of the men, 27-year-old Callum West from the Caerphilly area, died at the scene.
His family is being supported by specialist officers.
The other two men are currently in a critical condition in hospital.
Gwent Police would like to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage.
Call them on 101, quoting reference number 2000415717, or you can message them on their social media pages.