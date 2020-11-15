The news of an effective Covid-19 vaccine feels like the light at the end of the tunnel in what has been such an uncertain and unsettling year.

It cannot be a cause for complacency though. There is still work to be done to ensure the vaccine can be distributed safely and the eventual roll out will be an enormous logistical undertaking.

As we enter winter - always a demanding period for our health services - the case rate is still particularly high in my constituency and across the valleys.

I have heard from the local health board that although they believe that outbreak clusters are being handled well and that the Track and Trace system is running smoothly, community transmission is proving difficult to manage.

The message is to continue the simple steps we all know about and avoid unnecessary contact with other households if possible.

Hopefully a vaccine can deliver a return to normality in the near future. But in the meantime, we must continue to do all we can to keep each other safe.

There is currently an issue in Parliament that many will be entirely unaware of.

You may have noticed it in the chamber, with ministers often providing curt, unsatisfying answers to what seemed a reasonable question.

For example, a question I recently asked about training sufficient numbers of customs agents ahead of January received a dismissive six-word answer from Michael Gove.

What many will not be aware of is the great difficulty members are also experiencing in receiving timely and substantial answers to written communication.

Anyone might conclude that this government is trying to block scrutiny and hide its poor performance.

When I raised this in a Point of Order in Parliament recently, the Deputy Speaker responded: “Mr Speaker has repeatedly called for departments to give higher priority to prompt and substantive answers to parliamentary questions at this time, when accountability is of great importance.”

He is absolutely right about this. I appreciate that the government is trying to deal with Covid-19 but this crisis also means that Parliamentary scrutiny - one of the most fundamental tenets of our democracy - is currently of the utmost importance.

This is not good enough.

I have written to the Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg to ask about these concerns and, fittingly, have yet to receive a response.