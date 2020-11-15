PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 - Downing Street has announced.

What have Number 10 said?

In a statement on Sunday evening (November 15), a Number 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19."

What happened?

According to Downing Street, the Prime Minister met with a small group of MPs in No10 on Thursday morning including Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield.

Mr Anderson subsequently developed symptoms for Covid-19 and has now tested positive.

Number 10 say they are a Covid-secure workplace and every step is taken to minimise the risk of infection, however it is not possible to eliminate the risk altogether.

Downing Street added that the PM has acted on the advice of NHS Test and Trace that, owing to factors such as the length of the meeting (approx. 35 minutes), he should self-isolate.

He will follow the same rules that every other member of the public is asked to abide by.

What will happen while Boris self-isolates?

The PM intends to continue speaking to the country during his self-isolation period, and we will set out further details in due course.