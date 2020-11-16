Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Ronnie Jai Hawkins was born on October 22 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 2oz. He is the first child of Jade Hawkins, of Newport.

Hallie Rae Skinner arrived at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on October 19 weighing 6lb 9oz. Hallie is the first child of Stephanie Skinner, of Abergavenny.

Charlie James Wootton was born on October 8 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 14oz. His parents are Amy Fitzgerald and Ben Wootton, of Newport, and his big sister is Layla, aged 20 months.

Hello to Albie Marcus Barry Harris, who was born at 27 weeks on October 19 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 13oz. His parents are Roxanne England and Joshua Harris, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Kaiden (nine) and Kiara (14).

This is Carter Tommy Tew, who was born on October 18, at Ystrad Mynach Hospital, weighing 8lb 13oz. Carter's mum and dad are Libby Churcher and Andrew Tew, of Cwmcarn, and his big sister is Elissa-bella Tew, aged three.

Ffion Lesley Hillier was born on July 22 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 15.5oz. She is the first child of Lucy Thomas and Shaun Hillier, of Nelson.

Noah Simon James Love arrived four weeks early on October 9 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lb 4oz. His parents are Neil and Claire Love, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Lukus (12), Leo (12), Kiara (nine), George (four), twins Faith and Harmony (three) and Kaydie (two).

Harry Phillip John Davies was born on September 11 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 10ib 5oz. His parents are Charlotte and Phil Davies, of Newport and his big brother is Jack.

Margot Charlotte Tadman was born on September 18 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 5oz. her parents are Ryan and Rebecca Tadman, of Newport and her big brother is Thomas, aged two.