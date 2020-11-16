DO YOU know where to look for the best deals when shopping online?

Research suggests that people in Newport are some of the worst in the UK at finding a bargain.

A study from OnBuy.com found that Newport was one of the ten least deal-savvy cities in the UK.

Just nine per cent of people know where to look for online discounts according to the survey, and with Black Friday deals around the corner and Christmas shopping on the horizon, there has never been a better time to get clued up.

Spending time looking for discount codes can save an average of almost £500 per year.

But OnBuy revealed that 20 per cent of us are too "embarrassed" to use them.

READ MORE:

Cas Paton, founder and managing director of OnBuy, said: “Discount codes are the easiest and fastest way to save yourself some extra money.

"Spending around the Christmas holidays can be difficult, especially with money being tighter than usual, but using discount codes to your advantage is key and can help you bag the best bargains around.

"It’s very simple to find discount and promotion codes where you can save a huge percentage of the listed retail price.

"Firstly, I would recommend searching on google for terms such as ‘[brand] discount code [month and year]’ or ‘[brand] promo code [month and year]’ as this brings up any potential discount codes currently in-date.

"Many websites will appear upon your search, such as Hotukdeals and MoneySavingExpert, where you can find an extensive list of all active codes which can help you save some pounds before Christmas.

"Another easy way to get money off is through email subscriptions. Although it means signing-up and receiving newsletters, this is another easy way to find discounts.

"When you enter a website for the first time, many of them will urge you to sign up to their newsletter where discount codes/promotions are sent to your inbox and ready to use straight away.”

Residents in Cardiff are equally poor at spotting discounts available to them.

They came fourth bottom in the survey, with just 4 per cent of users knowing how to bag some deals.

At the other end of the scale is Swansea.

Residents out west are the third most deal-savvy in the UK, as 42 per cent of them scan for price-slashes online every month.