A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NEWPORT

MOHAMMED SHAFIQ HUSSAIN, 48, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He ordered to pay £285 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALISTAIR EDWARD STEPHENS, 39, of Clarence Place, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker, resisting a constable, breaching a community protection notice, having a knife in public and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £345 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE FRECKLETON, 32, of Portybella Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without insurance and obstructing a constable.

He ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

TORFAEN

LEWIS SINCLAIR, 19, of Glenside, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was sent to a young offender institution for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted causing actual bodily harm.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £285 in compensation and a surcharge.

ROBERT JAMES, 57, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

LAYTON WAITE, 31, of Broadway, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

ELLIS FRANCIS JONES, 23, of Perthy Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CERI ANN ROGERS, 40, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She ordered to pay £399 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

CHRISTIAN GRIBBLE, 20, of Quarry Rise, Undy, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BLAENAU GWENT

BRANDON GIBBS, 22, of Twyncynhordy Place, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £339 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted criminal damage in Tredegar.

CAERPHILLY

CHRISTOPHER LIAM MCDONNELL, 46, of Wood Street, Cwmcarn, was ordered to pay £832 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of driving without due care and attention on Newport’s Hendre Farm Drive.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.