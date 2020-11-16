A MOTORIST who was caught driving at 101mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport has escaped a driving ban.
Haydn Shane Roynon, 42, of Commercial Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was speeding in a Ford Focus between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound on March 27.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told there would be no totting disqualification because of "mitigating circumstances" in the case.
Roynon needed his driving licence or he would lose his job, his family would lose their home, the defendant would be unable to take his mother to hospital or assist with shopping, it was said.
READ MORE
The court was also told that children in the community would lose their football coach.
Roynon’s driving record was endorsed with six points and he was ordered to pay £534 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.