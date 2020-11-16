THE number of new trainee GPs recruited in Wales this year is up seven per cent on last year - a new record.

The Welsh Government has said 200 new GP trainees were recruited this year, up from last year's 186, and the highest on record for the third year in a row.

Minister for health and social services, Vaughan Gething said: “Recruiting 200 new GP trainees is fantastic news in any year, but this year more than any other has highlighted the vital care the NHS and social care workforce provides to us and how much we rely on them.

"The national and international Train Work Live marketing campaign year on year has worked with partners to deliver increased take up of GP training places and these figures reinforces the messages that Wales is a fantastic place to train, work and live.

I’m delighted that we have once again broken recruitment records and that we are making a significant contribution to the delivery of a sustainable primary care service”

Professor Pushpinder Mangat, medical director at Health Education and Improvement Wales, the organisation responsible for training GPs in Wales, said: “We are naturally very pleased to have exceeded our targets with even more trainees choosing Wales as their place to train, work and live.

“These extra additions to the NHS Wales workforce allow us to increase the capacity to deliver a sustainable health and social care system in the future, as set out in A Healthier Wales”.

Trainee GPs taking up posts in locations in Wales where more doctors are needed are offered a £20,000 incentive, and all trainees are given a one-off payment to cover the cost of their final exams.