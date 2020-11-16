A YEAR group and 'close contacts' in another year group at a Newport school have been told to stay home, following a positive coronavirus case.
All pupils in Year 10 have been told to self-isolate immediately until Friday, November 27 - and those identified learners in Year 11 who have been identified as close contacts of the positive case.
These pupils will then return to school on Monday, November 30. The school remains open for other year groups.
In an e-mail sent out to parents and guardians of the pupils, they were told a 'very small number' of Year 11 pupils were identified as close contacts.
The e-mail added: "I want to reassure you all that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community".
Year 10 and the select Year 11 pupils from Lliswerry High School will work remotely from home, with online lessons and learning resources available.
People are advised to be alert for symptoms of coronavirus, which includes:
- A new, continuous cough.
- A high temperature.
- Loss or change to sense of smell or taste.