AS THE coronavirus pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, an annual shoebox appeal has launched a renewed call for help.
The Samaritan’s Purse project collects shoebox gifts-filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items – and delivers them to children in need around the world.
Here is where all the Drop-off Locations are in Gwent:
The Entertainer, Newport
Unit 1, Austin Friars, NP20 1DQ
Drop-off: Mondays to Saturdays from 8am till 5.30pm. Closed on Sundays.
The Entertainer, Cwmbran
30/32 The Mall, Torfaen, NP44 1PX
Drop-off: Mondays to Saturdays from 8am till 5.30pm. Closed on Sundays.
Moriah Baptist Church
Tredegar Street, Risca, NP11 6BU
Drop-off: Thursday, November 12 from 12pm till 6pm.
The Rock Café
Church Street, Bedwas, Caerphilly, CF83 8EA
Drop-off: Monday 9 till Monday 16, from 10am till 4pm. Closed on Wednesdays.
Revive Church Newbridge
7 Golden Grove, Caerphilly, NP11 4FE
Monday 9th: 10am - 4pm Tuesday 10th: 10am - 4pm Wednesday 11th: 12pm - 4pm Thursday 12th: 10am - 4pm Evening drop-offs available by request: please phone 07367 948586 or email info@revivenewbridge.com.
What can go in a shoebox?
- Toys – dolls, skipping ropes, puzzles, football etc.
- School supplies – pens, pencils, crayons, stamps, notebooks, books etc.
- Hygiene items – toothbrush, bars of wrapped soap, flannels, hairbrush. Due to import regulations, toothpaste can no longer be included.
- Other items – clothing, jewellery, and hair accessories. Sweets can no longer be included.
Do not include:
- Used or damaged items
- War-related items such as toy guns, knives, or military figures
- Seeds, sweets, chocolate, or food items
- Toothpaste, lotions, or liquids including bubbles
- Medicines
- Playing cards of the 4-suit variety
- Religious or political literature
- Sharp or fragile items
- Books with mainly words
For more information head to https://www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/
