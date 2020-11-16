AS THE coronavirus pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, an annual shoebox appeal has launched a renewed call for help.

The Samaritan’s Purse project collects shoebox gifts-filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items – and delivers them to children in need around the world.

Here is where all the Drop-off Locations are in Gwent:

The Entertainer, Newport

Unit 1, Austin Friars, NP20 1DQ

Drop-off: Mondays to Saturdays from 8am till 5.30pm. Closed on Sundays.

The Entertainer, Cwmbran

30/32 The Mall, Torfaen, NP44 1PX

Drop-off: Mondays to Saturdays from 8am till 5.30pm. Closed on Sundays.

Moriah Baptist Church

Tredegar Street, Risca, NP11 6BU

Drop-off: Thursday, November 12 from 12pm till 6pm.

MORE NEWS:

The Rock Café

Church Street, Bedwas, Caerphilly, CF83 8EA

Drop-off: Monday 9 till Monday 16, from 10am till 4pm. Closed on Wednesdays.

Revive Church Newbridge

7 Golden Grove, Caerphilly, NP11 4FE

Monday 9th: 10am - 4pm Tuesday 10th: 10am - 4pm Wednesday 11th: 12pm - 4pm Thursday 12th: 10am - 4pm Evening drop-offs available by request: please phone 07367 948586 or email info@revivenewbridge.com.

What can go in a shoebox?

  • Toys – dolls, skipping ropes, puzzles, football etc.
  • School supplies – pens, pencils, crayons, stamps, notebooks, books etc.
  • Hygiene items – toothbrush, bars of wrapped soap, flannels, hairbrush. Due to import regulations, toothpaste can no longer be included.
  • Other items – clothing, jewellery, and hair accessories. Sweets can no longer be included.

Do not include:

  • Used or damaged items
  • War-related items such as toy guns, knives, or military figures
  • Seeds, sweets, chocolate, or food items
  • Toothpaste, lotions, or liquids including bubbles
  • Medicines
  • Playing cards of the 4-suit variety
  • Religious or political literature
  • Sharp or fragile items
  • Books with mainly words

For more information head to https://www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/