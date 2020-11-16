A KARAOKE singer who make fraudulent insurance claims for fires at his home and received more than £21,000 in payouts has been jailed.

William Darwin James, 64, of Morrison Street, Blackwood, was locked up for 16 months.

He admitted 11 counts of fraud over an 11-year period from 2007 to 2018.

All of the claims were made fraudulently over fictional fires caused by a chip pan or oven hob.

Items damaged in these insurance scams included jewellery, clothes and wigs.

The total amount he claimed for was £61,361 and he received £21,213.

He described himself as a karaoke singer and would wear wigs when performing, Cardiff Crown Court heard.