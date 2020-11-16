MORE rain is on the way this week - with flood alerts issued by the Met Office, which have been in place since the weekend.
Across Gwent today - Blaenau Gwent, Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly - you will see a dry morning, with some clear skies developing and sunny spells.
However, cloudier conditions will soon spread eastwards from the afternoon with rain soon following, turning heavy at times - maximum temperature of 13 °C.
Tuesday looks to be cloudy, with patchy light rain being seen by most throughout the entire day, particularly to any northern high ground.
It is set for a wet morning Wednesday, before becoming more settled and dry. This will continue into Thursday with temperatures becoming colder - turning wet again into Friday.
In the Newport area, a flood alert is still in place for the Usk estuary area, covering parts of the city centre as well as Caerleon.
A separate flood alert has been issued for the Wye estuary area in Monmouthshire, stretching from Chepstow in the south to Redbrook in the north.
The high tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.37 metres at 7:50 PM today.
The previous high tide at Newport reached a level of 7.39 metres at 7:30 AM this morning.
High tide at Chepstow will be 25 minutes later and, at Tintern, 45 minutes later than at Newport.