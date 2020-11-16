GARDEN waste collections will soon stop in most parts of Gwent ahead of the winter months.
The exception is Caerphilly county borough, where the council runs a year-round green waste service as part of the normal weekly collections.
Caerphilly's service is free of charge, but each property is limited to a maximum of four bags of garden waste for each weekly collection.
The other four council areas in Gwent suspend the service over winter months.
In Blaenau Gwent, the council's normal weekly garden waste collections will end on Friday, November 27.
The council will run a request-based collection service over the winter months, until the normal service resumes after February 26, 2021.
In Monmouthshire, the council has extended its weekly garden waste collections – this year's collection period will now run until January 15, 2021.
The system in Monmouthshire means residents have to pay for permits to leave out garden waste bags – the sale of permits for 2020 is now closed.
The council said applications for the 2021 collection service would open in January.
Newport City Council normally collects garden waste fortnightly, but the service will be suspended this month until March 1, 2021.
The last garden waste collections of this year will take place between today (Monday, November 16) and Friday, November 27.
Torfaen's council runs fortnightly garden waste collections, but this service is paused between November and March.
For Torfaen residents on collection calendars A and B, the last garden waste collection will be this week (commencing November 16).
For residents on collection calendars C and D, the last collection will be the week commencing November 23.