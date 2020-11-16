WITH the Llanfrenchfa hospital officially opening tomorrow, what better way to get ready to open its doors than with a new baby.
Poppy Dorothy Brooks is the very first baby to be born at The Grange University Hospital. She was born yesterday at 12.44pm at The Grange’s Birth Centre, weighing 6lbs 15oz.
Her parents are Helen Jewell and Tom Brooks, and the midwives that helped deliver her are Frankie and Zoe.
Baby Poppy was four days overdue and has received her very own Grange teddy bear to take home.
(Dad Tom Brooks with daughter Poppy Dorothy Brooks and her Grange teddy)
MORE NEWS:
- A huge hello to nine Gwent babies
- Year group and 'close contacts' sent home from Newport school due to coronavirus
- Where you can drop-off a Christmas shoebox in Gwent
Poppy’s parents said: “It’s been a lovely experience; every member of staff here has been really nice. It’s a very different experience here at The Grange University Hospital- it’s great.”
(Parents Helen Jewell and Tom Brooks)
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have been updating their Facebook page throughout this weekend of their move to the new hospital. To follow, head to @AneurinBevanHealthBoard.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment