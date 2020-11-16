A DRINK-DRIVING motorbike rider who left his friend with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain has been jailed.
David Keating, 58, of Llancayo Street, Bargoed, admitted causing Neil Carter serious injury by dangerous driving in the town on August 25, 2019.
Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the victim suffered his catastrophic injuries while riding pillion on a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade.
The defendant had been at the Emporium Snooker Club in Bargoed last summer where he met with Mr Carter who asked for a lift home on his bike.
They then crashed after colliding with another motorbike.
Keating also admitted drink-driving and driving with no insurance.
Paul Hewitt, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.
Judge Geraint Walters jailed Keating for 12 months and banned him from driving for three years and six months.
He must also pay a £149 when released from custody and must sit an extend driving test.