A YEAR group at a Newport high school has been informed of the need to self-isolate following the confirmation of a positive coronavirus case.
Parents of pupils in Year 10 at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed school, Duffryn, received notification yesterday that a positive case had been confirmed among the year group.
All pupils in Year 10 must now self-isolate for 14 days.
They will be able to return to school on Friday, November 27. School remains open to all other pupils.
All close contacts of the case are in the process of receiving appropriate advice.
"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community," said a letter from the headteacher Eirian Jones.
Lliswerry High School have also told an entire year group to self-isolate yesterday after a positive test.