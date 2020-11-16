ONE more coronavirus death and 225 new cases have been confirmed across Gwent today.
The death is one of two to be newly confirmed in Wales today by Public Health Wales, which has also confirmed a further 892 cases across the country.
The figures mean that there have been 2,209 coronavirus deaths in Wales, including 405 in Gwent, since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, with cases throughout Wales topping 67,100, including 11,371 in Gwent.
The latest confirmed cases in Gwent are: Caerphilly, 70; Blaenau Gwent, 57; Newport, 48: Torfaen, 33; Monmouthshire, 17.
Today's other confirmed death is in the Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB area.
The rolling weekly case rate - to November 13 - across Wales is 164 per 100,000 population.
The case rate for the same period in Blaenau Gwent is 303.5, up slightly on the end of last week, and now the highest in Wales, just above that of Merthyr Tydfil, at 303.4. The rate in Rhondda Cynon Taf is currently 259.1 per 100,000.
In Caerphilly the rolling weekly case rate is 232.5 per 100,000. This too is up on that at the end of last week, as is Newport (165.5), and Monmouthshire (120.5). The rate in Torfaen (150.1) is very slightly down.
The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:
Cardiff - 118
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 93
Swansea - 86
Caerphilly - 70
Blaenau Gwent - 57
Neath Port Talbot - 54
Newport - 48
Carmarthenshire - 42
Flintshire - 34
Bridgend - 34
Wrexham - 33
Torfaen - 33
Vale of Glamorgan - 22
Merthyr Tydfil - 22
Denbighshire - 19
Pembrokeshire - 19
Monmouthshire - 17
Powys - 13
Ceredigion - 12
Conwy - nine
Gwynedd - seven
Anglesey - two
Unknown location - 13
Resident outside Wales - 35
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.