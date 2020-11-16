HOLLYWOOD stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had their Wrexham takeover bid approved by the National League club's Supporters Trust.

The move follows a week-long vote by Wrexham Supporters Trust members and comes after Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) told them they want to turn the Welsh club into a "global force".

Out of more than 2,000 trust members eligible to vote, 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine abstained.

A trust statement said: "Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100 per cent control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."

The proposed takeover could lead to £2million being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011, and a Netflix-style documentary at the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds and McElhenney presented their vision to trust members on November 8 at a virtual meeting and told them they wanted to attend as many games as possible and "have a pint with the fans".

The statement added: "Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

"As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings."