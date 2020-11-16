PUPILS at a secondary school in Newport identified as close contacts have been notified of a positive coronavirus case.
St Joseph's RC High School has contacted those who they have identified as a 'close contact' to the Year 10 pupil who tested positive.
These pupils will need to self-isolate up to and including Saturday, November 27. They should not return to school until Tuesday, December 1.
Monday, November 30 is a staff training day and school will be closed to all pupils.
In the email sent to parents, headteacher Mrs Jarett added:
"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community".