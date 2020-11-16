A PROPOSED ban on junk food advertising has been backed by a Gwent MP.

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent, has been a long-time campaigner for action against adverts which promote foods high in fat, sugar, and salt, and has raised the topic in Parliament.

Although the UK Government has previously shown reluctance to ban junk food advertising, with leader of the house Jacob Rees-Mogg telling Mr Smith in Parliament in February that people “do not want the nanny state”, a consultation has now been launched on just such a ban.

This follows an announcement in July that TV junk food advertising would be banned before 9pm. The government has said the intention is to implement both bans at the same time before the end of 2022.

Mr Smith said: “These measures are long overdue, and while it is frustrating that it has seemingly taken a pandemic to kick the Tories into action, I am glad that plans are now in motion.

“Children living with obesity are more likely to be obese in adulthood, and according to Cancer Research UK, obesity now causes more cases of common cancers than smoking.

“It is vital that children are given the healthiest start in life to avoid problems later on.

“The government has an important role to play in tackling the obesity crisis. It must do all it can to discourage the promotion of unhealthy foods and to create an environment which nurtures and encourages healthier lifestyles”.

The Labour MP also challenged the government to go further.

“It is now two years since the government launched its childhood obesity plan and, until now, the proposals had stalled entirely,” he added.

“I would like to see more of the plans which were initially set out implemented as swiftly and effectively as possible”.

To take part in the consultation, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/total-restriction-of-online-advertising-for-products-high-in-fat-sugar-and-salt-hfss