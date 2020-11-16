AN EMPLOYEE at Newport's Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has won big at a Wales-wide contest applauding those working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Hazel Thorpe, who works as a senior patent examiner at the IPO in Cardiff Road, won the ‘Wales STEM Woman of the Year’ at the Wales STEM Awards.

She was nominated for the award for admirable work towards making a difference for women in STEM, both now and in the future.

As well as her role as a senior patent examiner at the IPO, Ms Thorpe is also responsible for training and mentoring, and also acts as chairwoman of the office's supportive Women’s Network. She also sits as an IPO representative on the Government Science and Engineering group.

“I was so chuffed to be nominated, but to win is simply immense - I feel reinvigorated and re-energised,” said Ms Thorpe.

“It’s lovely to work in an organisation which shares the same values as me, and this also shows me how much importance is put on inclusivity in STEM by many organisations and the STEM community.

“It inspires me to keep trying to make a difference”.

The IPO was among 42 innovative companies to be named in the finals of this year’s virtual awards ceremony, which celebrated those making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.

This is being seen as a positive step in IPO’s continued mission to boost opportunities for women in STEM. The organisation is currently offering places on a scheme that will help STEM returners back into work, via the STEM Returners programme.