WE ALL love watching celebs squirm and last night was no exception. We've taken a look back at some of the most extreme I'm A Celeb trial reactions ever.

In the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, we got to meet the new cast as they were put to the test in their first hair-raising challenge.

Split into two teams one group had to abseil down a cliff face whilst the other team guided them, collecting their rucksacks along the descent.

Among the teams was Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who vomited on the cliff top before the trial had even begun - we know who we’ll be voting for throughout the series.

After the stomach-churning display, loveable Jordan said: "I've a bit of a fear of heights.

"Standing on top of a windy cliff. Nobody likes that, do they?"

If truth be told, this is one of the reasons we all tune in to the hit TV show each night, we want to see the celebs squirm.

But Jordan’s reaction was not the most extreme we’ve ever seen, although it could be one of the funniest.

Here are a look back at some of the best trial reactions on I’m A Celebrity:

Paul Burrell in the Bushtucker Bonanza

Runner-up Paul Burrell screamed his way through one of the most memorable bushtucker trials ever back in 2004.

Charlie Brooks and Ashley Roberts in the eating Bushtucker Trial

From eyeballs to brains the women really had their work cut out to finish the worst meal of their lives and they gave us a few giggles in the meantime.





Gemma Collins: The diva who didn’t fly

Like Jordan North, Gemma Collins couldn't quite stomach the arrival into I'm A Celeb but she chose to keep her feet firmly on the ground.





Gillian McKeith and the iconic faint

Perhaps one of the most iconic TV moments of the 2000's was this absolute stonker from Gillian McKeith as she fainted after being chosen by the public to complete a trial.

Scarlett Moffatt and Carol Vorderman in the Big Bush Bake Off

This hilarious duo guffawed their way through the gruesome trial going on to win all of the stars for camp. Scarlett went on to win the series in 2016.

Adam Thomas creating his own language to speak to spiders

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas also joined the cast of 2016, spiders were his signature scare and after multiple trials and hillarious screams he finally found a way to overcome his fear.





Dean Gaffney and the Temple of Doom in series six

Eastenders star Dean Gaffney was "shocked" he even completed some elements of the Temple of Doom, which has gone down as one of the worst trials in I'm A Celeb history.

Have we missed off one of your favourite trial reactions? Let us know in the comments.