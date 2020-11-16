THIS is how a new Aldi supermarket in the Mon Bank area of Newport could look.

The discount food retailer has formally submitted plans with Newport City Council for a new store on the northern edge of the Mon Bank estate, near Cardiff Road.

Up to 40 new jobs would be created and the new store would reduce the need to travel, Aldi says.

Some changes have been made to the proposals following a public consultation in the summer.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We’ve had a high level of interest about our proposals for a new neighbourhood food store at Mon Bank in Newport, and have received a great deal of very useful feedback on the plans through our pre-application consultation process.

“We’ve sought to reflect that feedback in changes to our proposals wherever possible and I’m pleased to confirm we have now submitted our application to Newport City Council.”

Since the consultation, Aldi has changed the design of the store to minimise its visual impact and its height in relation to surrounding properties.

A new flat-roofed design is intended to ensure the new store will not cast shadows on surrounding properties.

Plans include 115 car parking spaces and road improvements including increasing the width of Abberley Hall Road, to accommodate the proposed access for cars and delivery vehicles.

The discount food retailer says its current stores in the city – in Spytty and Barrack Hill – are “significantly overtrading”, and a new store in Mon Bank would “represent a significant improvement on journey times for residents” in western Newport.

“We’re excited to continue our investment in Newport, even during a period of economic uncertainty,” a spokesman for the store added.

“With a new store at Crindau under construction currently, we’re pleased to be bringing forward these plans for Mon Bank, which confirms our commitment to expansion in the city.

“There will be numerous opportunities, including up to 40 new, well paid jobs for local people, as well as an improved shopping offer on this side of Newport.”

Further information will be available on Newport City Council’s planning website soon.