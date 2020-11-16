GWENT Police have reminded the public to drive 'safe and sensibly' in the rain following a crash.
The incident earlier today involved a DHL van, on the B4235 Shirenewton Road in Monmouthshire.
Picture: Gwent Police
With rain and flood warnings in place, road users are being asked to be cautious when driving in these conditions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Drivers warned they could face a £5,000 fine for purposely splashing pedestrians
- Football coach escapes driving ban for speeding at 101mph on motorway
- Worst speeding in the UK revealed - including 152mph in a 30 zone
Here are some AA approved tips to stay safe when driving in heavy rain:
- Drive slowly and steadily.
- If your visibility is highly reduced (less than 100m) ensure you turn your headlights on - alternatively use fog lights, but switch them off once visibility improves.
- Double the amount of space between you and the vehicle in front.
- If your steering feels light due to aquaplaning ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.
- If you break down don't have the bonnet open while you wait for help; rain-soaked electrics can make it harder to start the engine.
- Avoid standing water if you can - do not drive into flood water that's moving or more than 10cm/four inches deep.
- If you have to drive through standing water ensure you test your brakes immediately afterwards.
- If you get stuck in flood water it's advised you wait in the car and call for help rather than try to get out.