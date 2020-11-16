GWENT Police have reminded the public to drive 'safe and sensibly' in the rain following a crash.

The incident earlier today involved a DHL van, on the B4235 Shirenewton Road in Monmouthshire.

Picture: Gwent Police

With rain and flood warnings in place, road users are being asked to be cautious when driving in these conditions.

Here are some AA approved tips to stay safe when driving in heavy rain:

  • Drive slowly and steadily.
  • If your visibility is highly reduced (less than 100m) ensure you turn your headlights on - alternatively use fog lights, but switch them off once visibility improves.
  • Double the amount of space between you and the vehicle in front.
  • If your steering feels light due to aquaplaning ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.
  • If you break down don't have the bonnet open while you wait for help; rain-soaked electrics can make it harder to start the engine.
  • Avoid standing water if you can - do not drive into flood water that's moving or more than 10cm/four inches deep.
  • If you have to drive through standing water ensure you test your brakes immediately afterwards.
  • If you get stuck in flood water it's advised you wait in the car and call for help rather than try to get out.