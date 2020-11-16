THE USE of two temporary coronavirus testing facilities has been extended.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has expanded the opening of two coronavirus testing units: one in Caerphilly Leisure Centre and one in Bargoed Library's car park.
Both units will be open until Monday, November 23, and will provide a walk-up testing service to Caerphilly residents.
Booking is required for both test centres – if you show symptoms of coronavirus, even if they are mild, it is recommended you call 0300 30 31 222 to book a test.
Caerphilly Leisure Centre’s testing centre will remain open until November 23, with morning appointments available from 8.30am to 11.30am.
Bargoed Library Car Park’s testing centre will remain open until November 23, with afternoon appointments available from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
Booking is required - calls will be taken from 8am to 8pm on week days and from 8am to 6pm on weekends.
The test is done for five minutes and these testing centres are available only for Caerphilly residents; people getting tested should bring ID and proof of address.
People who visit the centres should also wear a face covering and avoid shops, public transport, or other places on there way to or from the test.
For people living outside Caerphilly there are other facilities available in Gwent - call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am and 6pm if you need to book a test.
Alternatively you can have a test posted to your home - apply online at gov.wales or phone 119.